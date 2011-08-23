UNITED NATIONS U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon Tuesday told the head of Libya's rebel council that Libyan opposition fighters must ensure that diplomatic premises in Tripoli and elsewhere are protected.

"The secretary-general stressed the need for national unity, reconciliation and inclusiveness as well as the protection of diplomatic premises," U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.

"Mr. Abdel Jalil assured him that the National Transitional Council would take those issues seriously," he said. Jalil is the chairman of the National Transitional Council (NTC).

Haq also said that Ban would convene a meeting in New York Friday to discuss the situation in Libya. Ban said Monday that the meeting would include representatives of groups like the African Union, Arab League and European Union.

Haq said the U.N. special envoy for post-conflict recovery in Libya, Ian Martin, was in Doha Tuesday for talks with the NTC to discuss planning for the reconstruction of Libya, in which the United Nations is expected to play a central role.

(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; editing by Eric Beech)