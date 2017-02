NEW YORK Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound is now fully in the hands of opposition fighters and the country will be liberated within 72 hours, Libyan U.N. envoy Ibrahim Dabbashi said on Tuesday.

Gaddafi's compound is "totally in the hands of the revolutionaries," Dabbashi, who supports the rebel movement, told reporters.

(Reporting by Patrick Worsnip, writing by Louis Charbonneau; editing by Eric Beech)