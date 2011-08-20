RABAT Libya has asked United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to form a "high-level commission" to investigate alleged abuses by NATO, state news agency JANA reported on Saturday.

NATO warplanes have been hitting the Libyan government's military infrastructure, backing up rebels who have launched a six-month uprising against the rule of Muammar Gaddafi.

Libyan Prime Minister Al Baghdadi Ali Al-Mahmoudi spoke to Ban by telephone on Saturday and Ban promised to study the proposal, the agency said.

Mahmoudi asked for "a high-level delegation ... to visit Libya as soon as possible and look closely at (NATO) abuses and what is happening in Libya and discuss a solution between Libyans themselves without foreign interference," JANA reported.

Mahmoudi asked Ban and African Union Commission Chairman Jean Ping to join the commission, the agency added.

