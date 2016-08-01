Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire a 122 MM artillery towards Islamic State fighters positions in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government look at the positions of Islamic States fighters in the West part of Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire artillery towards IS fighters positions in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a 81 mm mortar round in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government uses a compass to adjust the line of fire for a 81 mm mortar in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government move towards Islamic State fighters positions during a battle in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons at Islamic State fighters during a battle in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a rife at Islamic State fighters during a battle in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government runs for cover with another fighter while carrying a wounded fighter during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Pieces of bricks fly off the wall as Islamic State fighters open fire at Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government during a battle in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government looks through a hole in a wall as a self-propelled artillery gun fires at Islamic State fighters during a battle in Sirte, Libya, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government runs for cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

SIRTE, Libya/WASHINGTON The U.S. military conducted air strikes on Monday targeting Islamic State militants in the Libyan city of Sirte, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Forces aligned with the United Nations-backed government have been battling Islamic State in Sirte since May.

Islamic State still holds several strategic sites in central Sirte, including the university, the main hospital and the Ouagadougou conference hall, where fighters believe they have stocked large quantities of ammunition and provisions.

Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) requested the U.S. air strikes in Sirte, and President Barack Obama approved them, Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said in a statement.

"GNA-aligned forces have had success in recapturing territory from ISIL thus far around Sirte, and additional U.S. strikes will continue to target ISIL in Sirte in order to enable the GNA to make a decisive, strategic advance," Cook said, using an acronym for Islamic State.

Libyan Prime Minster Fayez Seraj said in a statement broadcast on state television that the air strikes caused "severe losses to enemy ranks."

(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Idrees Ali in Washington and Ahmed Elumami in Tripoli; Additional reporting by Goran Tomasevic in Sirte; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)