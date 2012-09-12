WASHINGTON The United States on Tuesday condemned an attack by militants on an American diplomatic compound in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi and said efforts are underway with the help of Libyan authorities to secure the facility, the State Department said.

State Department spokesperson Victoria Nuland said in a statement: "We can confirm that our office in Benghazi, Libya has been attacked by a group of militants. We are working with the Libyans now to secure the compound. We condemn in strongest terms this attack on our diplomatic mission."

An American staff member of the U.S. consulate in Benghazi has died following fierce clashes at the compound, Libyan security sources said. The State Department statement did not make reference to any deaths.

