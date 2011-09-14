TRIPOLI A senior U.S. State Department official met Libya's new interim leader Mustafa Abdel Jalil in the capital Tripoli on Wednesday, witnesses said.

The visit by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Jeffrey Feltman was the first to Tripoli by an official of the Obama administration since the capital fell last month to forces opposed to longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

It was not immediately clear when Feltman had arrived.

(Reporting by William Maclean)