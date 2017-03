TRIPOLI Irregular forces commanded by retired Libyan General Khalifa Haftar claimed responsibility for a gun attack on parliament on Sunday.

"These are members of the Libyan National Army," Mohamed al-Hejazi, spokesman for the group said, using the name of the irregular forces commanded by the renegade general which are engaged in fighting militant Islamists in the eastern city of Benghazi.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)