BENGHAZI Libya Libyan renegade general Khalifa Haftar said on Wednesday he had been briefly treated in hospital after suffering minor injuries in an assassination attempt.

"I am well," he told Libya's Al Oula television station. "There will be a strong response."

A suicide bomber earlier on Wednesday blew up a jeep loaded with explosive near Haftar's base outside Benghazi.

