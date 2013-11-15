TRIPOLI At least 13 people were killed and more than 130 wounded in fighting between Libyan militiamen and armed residents in Tripoli on Friday, state media said, in a further challenge to the weak central government.

The third outbreak of street fighting within 10 days underscored Libya's struggle to contain regional militias that helped overthrow Muammar Gaddafi two years ago but kept their guns. Armed disorder has blocked most oil exports for months.

Friday's bloodshed, the worst in Tripoli for several months, began when militiamen opened fire, first into the air and then into hundreds of protesters demanding their eviction from the capital after they had repeatedly battled with other armed factions for control of certain neighbourhoods.

A Reuters reporter saw an anti-aircraft cannon firing from the militia compound into the crowd as it chanted: "We don't want armed militias!"

Demonstrators at first fled but then returned heavily armed to storm the gated buildings, where militiamen - from the central coastal town of Misrata - were holed up past nightfall.

Dozens of soldiers in army trucks came to try to separate the crowds and militiamen in the compound, and they sealed off roads to prevent more armed people joining the unrest.

Heavy smoke could be seen rising from the scene.

Air force planes circled overhead to monitor Tripoli's main roads. "We want to make sure the militia don't bring in any reinforcements," said army spokesman Ali al-Sheikhi.

The state news agency Lana quoted hospital figures for its casualty figures. A source at Tripoli's central hospital said nine people had died and more 150 were wounded. Staff called via loudspeakers for blood donations to treat the wounded.

ARMED DISORDER BLOCKS OIL EXPORTS

Rival militia gangs and former fighters have refused to disarm since the downfall of Gaddafi, eroding the authority of the central government and severely disrupting oil exports from the OPEC member state.

Tripoli has been spared the almost daily bombings and killings that plague Libya's second city, Benghazi, in the east of the vast North African state.

But clashes between rival militias sometimes break out in the capital, where Libya's nascent armed forces are still in training and are no match for the heavily armed militiamen.

Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zeidan has called for more foreign training for his military. Highlighting Libya's chaos, the premier himself was briefly abducted in October by a militia group on the government payroll.

Friday's violence began as a peaceful rally of some 500 people demanded the departure of Misrata gunmen who had fought twice last week with a rival group that had briefly detained one of their members for driving a car without number plates.

Libyan authorities have tried to co-opt the militias by placing them on the government payroll and recruiting them to provide security in Tripoli and other cities.

But the gunmen often remain loyal to their own commanders rather than to state authorities and fight for control of local areas, smuggling of weapons or drugs, or to settle personal feuds.

Strikes and armed protests by militia and tribal gunmen demanding payments or more autonomy rights have also shut much of the OPEC member's oil output, depriving the government of its main source of income.

