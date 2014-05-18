TRIPOLI Heavy gunfire could be heard in Libya's capital Tripoli on Sunday, residents said.

The target of the gunfire, coming from anti-aircraft weapons and rocket propelled grenades, was not immediately clear. Local television station al-Nabaa said clashes had erupted in the south of the capital, without giving details.

The gunfire came after more than 70 people were killed on Friday in clashes between irregular army forces and Islamist militants in Benghazi, the main city in the volatile east.

Tripoli has been spared the sort of violence seen in Benghazi, but more than 40 people were killed in November during clashes between militias and armed citizens.

