TRIPOLI Unknown gunmen fired grenades at new Libyan Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq's home in Tripoli on Tuesday, and one person was killed in clashes with his guards, sources from his press office said.

Maiteeq was not hurt in the early morning attack, but one assailant was killed and another injured and arrested, one of the sources said. An interior ministry official could not immediately confirm details of the incident.

(Reporting by Patrick Markey and Ahmed Elumami)