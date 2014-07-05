TRIPOLI Three Europeans working for an Italian construction company have likely been kidnapped in Libya, a government official said on Sunday.

The car of the Italian, Macedonian and Bosnian engineers was found abandoned in the town of Zuwara, west of the capital Tripoli, an official in the local town council told Reuters. "They are missing, and we suspect they have been kidnapped."

No other details were immediately available.

The North African country has seen a rise in kidnappings of diplomats, foreigners and Libyans as the government and parliament are unable to control militias who helped oust Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 but now defy state authority.

