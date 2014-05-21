TRIPOLI Libya's acting interior minister, Saleh Mazeg, said on Wednesday his ministry stood with "the Libyan people", not with renegade General Khalifa Haftar.

Mazeg, speaking on the local television station al-Nabaa, said a ministry statement carried by earlier by the state news agency LANA saying the ministry had joined Haftar was wrong.

Haftar has launched what he calls a military campaign against Islamist militants in Benghazi in the east. Several military units have joined him, threatening to split the nascent regular forces and the various militias allied with them.

