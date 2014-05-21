Two injured in shooting at French school, one arrest - police source
PARIS A shooting has taken place at a high school in the small southern French town of Grasse, injuring at least two people, a police source said.
TRIPOLI Libya's acting interior minister, Saleh Mazeg, said on Wednesday his ministry stood with "the Libyan people", not with renegade General Khalifa Haftar.
Mazeg, speaking on the local television station al-Nabaa, said a ministry statement carried by earlier by the state news agency LANA saying the ministry had joined Haftar was wrong.
Haftar has launched what he calls a military campaign against Islamist militants in Benghazi in the east. Several military units have joined him, threatening to split the nascent regular forces and the various militias allied with them.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
PARIS A shooting has taken place at a high school in the small southern French town of Grasse, injuring at least two people, a police source said.
PARIS A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was slightly injured, police sources said.
ATHENS The militant Greek group Conspiracy of Fire Cells has claimed responsibility for a parcel bomb mailed to German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, police said on Thursday.