TRIPOLI Libya's outgoing government on Monday demanded that parliament suspend its work until the next general election after an impending vote on the 2014 budget, and re-run the controversial election of a new premier, a cabinet statement said on Monday.

The cabinet of Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni submitted its proposal to parliament as a solution to Libya's political chaos and violence, the statement said.

(Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Feras Bosalum; Editing by Kevin Liffey)