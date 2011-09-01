Deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is in Bani Walid, 150 km (95 miles) southeast of the capital, Tripoli, planning a counter-attack, an interim authority military commander said.

Bani Walid is a stronghold of the powerful Warfalla tribe, which has been divided with respect to loyalties towards Gaddafi.

Here are some details about the Warfalla:

* Usually estimated to be Libya's largest tribe with up to one million of the total population of about 6 million people.

* The Warfalla historically inhabited the area bounded by the towns of Bani Walid, Sirte, Sabha, and Benghazi.

* The Warfalla, together with the Gaddafa and the Magarha, were traditionally considered the pillars of Gaddafi's rule, dominating the security services and the ranks of the military.

* In the case of the Warfalla, however, this support has been inconsistent, most notably in the mounting of a coup attempt by Warfalla members of Gaddafi's government in 1993, as a result of their rivalry with the Magarha for top positions within the government.

-- The failure of the coup attempt to overthrow Gaddafi resulted in a temporary decline of Warfalla influence in the Libyan power structure, as many leading members were purged and eventually executed.

* Akram al-Warfelli, a leading figure of the tribe, called for Gaddafi to stand down in late February 2011. "We tell the brother, he's no longer a brother, we tell him to leave the country," he told Al-Jazeera.

* In late May, over 100 tribal leaders, most of them Warfalla, met to call for an end to the fighting in Libya and the removal of Gaddafi.

* The Warfalla are unlikely to act under a unified leadership when the tribe is actually more a confederacy of around 50 sub-tribes spread across Libya, each with its own local leaders, local concerns and varying degrees of affiliation or loyalty to the old Gaddafi leadership.

Sources Reuters/globalsecurity.org/Jamestown Foundation

(Reporting by Peter Apps and David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by Mark Heinrich)