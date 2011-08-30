GENEVA Pro-Gaddafi forces in Sirte have cut off the water supply to Tripoli, which is struggling to find enough water after a reservoir dried up and its main supply from the south was dwindling, aid agency sources said on Tuesday.

By turning off a valve at Sirte, the birthplace of Muammar Gaddafi, forces loyal to the ousted leader have cut 200,000 cubic metres per day, leaving only 100,000 cubic metres available for the capital, according to a report by the European Union's humanitarian office (ECHO) obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.

Humanitarian workers fear that Tripoli, where the health system is just getting back on its feet after days of fierce fighting, now risks a serious water shortage.

Tripoli's main supply comes from the Jebel Hassouna region to the south, where only 30 of 580 wells are now operational, the ECHO report said. The International Committee of the Red Cross has said the main regional reservoir, at Gharyan, has dried up.

The Hassouna wells have been in the hands of Berber tribes loyal to Libya's National Transitional Council since Friday, but Libyan engineers have not managed to travel to the area to restart the system because of security concerns.

The International Committee of the Red Cross may send a team of technical experts to do the job. It will take 36 hours for the water supply to return to full capacity.

Water is in short supply in the Libyan capital, forcing aid agencies to bring tankers by land and sea to keep the Libyan capital functioning, and the National Transitional Council is talking to Greece about using some of its water tanker vessels.

The World Food Programme has sent a ship with 500,000 litres of water to Tripoli from Malta, and earlier this week it delivered 23,000 1-litre bottles of drinking water on behalf of UNICEF, which itself plans to deliver 5 million litres in coming days.

The city's water is supplied by the massive "Great man-made river," a huge civil engineering project built under Gaddafi that pumps water out from under the Sahara desert.

But with that slowing to a trickle, Tripoli relies on the supplies from the east, which run through Sirte.

"The valve allowing the transfer of 200,000 cubic metres (a day) from the Eastern system is in Sirte, and GF (Gaddafi forces) are keeping it closed," the ECHO report said.

To save water, the secondary network serving rural areas around Tripoli has been shut down.

"Some suburbs have been completely out of water for the last 3 days," it said.

The United Nations human rights spokesman in Geneva, Rupert Colville, said that shutting off the water supply could possibly be classified as a crime against humanity.

"I haven't heard any reports that it has been deliberately cut off. But it could be. Water is a life-sustaining essential," Colville told a news briefing.

"If someone deliberately cut off the water supply with the intention of killing people, that could be an international crime, probably a crime against humanity," he said.

The ECHO report said some water was being trucked from public wells in and around Tripoli, where many houses -- except in the old town and the centre near the port -- still have private wells.

But the water from these wells was too saline to be used for drinking, it added. Shops and supermarkets were slowly reopening and bottled water was still available, but at a very high price.

(Reporting by Tom Miles)