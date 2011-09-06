TRIPOLI Water supplies to Tripoli resumed on Tuesday after engineers repaired wells in the south of the country which had stopped functioning because of the conflict.

The capital, hit by severe supply shortages since last month, depends on a system of channels known as the Great Man-Made River which transport water from aquifers in the desert.

Last week aid agency sources said pro-Gaddafi forces in Sirte had cut off the water supply to Tripoli completely.

Anti-Gaddafi forces took over Tripoli two weeks ago, securing power in the North African country after six months of fighting.

Aref El-Nayed, direction of the National Transitional Council's stabilisation team, told a news conference in Tripoli that engineers had not been able to bring the wells back online until now because of security concerns.

"We have enough wells now to already supply Tripoli," he said.

"Once the water network is balanced in Tripoli, water will also then be diverted to other cities that need it like Garyan and other cities in the Narfusa Mountains and other areas."

The situation in Tripoli and many other parts of the country is returning to normal faster than expected, NATO officials said on Tuesday, calling on Gaddafi supporters to lay down their weapons and enter into dialogue.

"Commercial activity (has) increased, basic public utilities are being fixed or reintroduced, guns are being removed from the streets of liberated cities, and diplomatic relations and missions in Tripoli are resuming," military spokesman Colonel Roland Lavoie said.

