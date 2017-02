DOHA Chemical weapons have been found in Libya by National Transitional Council forces and have been secured, a representative of the movement that ousted the late Muammar Gaddafi said on Wednesday.

"They are from the Gaddafi era and are under guard, until they can be handed over," an NTC representative said at a meeting between the council and NATO representatives in Qatar.

(Reporting by Regan Doherty; Editing by Mark Heinrich)