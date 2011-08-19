BENGHAZI, Libya A battle for the Libyan capital Tripoli could result in thousands of casualties, a rebel official told Reuters, saying the ill-equipped insurgent government was likely to need more medical assistance from abroad.

"If there's huge fighting in Tripoli, casualties we would expect to go into the thousands and thousands, we would need even more support," rebel health minister Naji Barakat said in an interview late on Thursday.

"The worst case scenario would be a lot of fighting in Tripoli."

Rebel forces seeking to topple Muammar Gaddafi have closed in on his Tripoli stronghold in western Libya in recent days, but have met stiff resistance in some areas.

"It's very serious because there's a lot of wounded, a lot of fighting ... and we're expecting the uprising would happen at any moment in Tripoli," he said.

Libya's health system was patchy even before the uprising against Gaddafi's 42-year rule erupted in February. It is now being further stretched by the war, with shortages of anaesthetics, surgical gloves, gauze and fluids.

Barakat, who left Britain where he had lived for 25 years to join the uprising, said his ministry was rushing to cope with injuries from recent fighting to the west of Tripoli, where the rebels have claimed recent advances.

He said six ambulances, a field hospital, two teams of five specialist doctors, surgical kits, and other materials were being sent into western Libya from Tunisia, where much of the main coastal highway is under rebel control.

But he said fresh supplies from abroad would likely be too little too late if fierce clashes erupt for Tripoli. Rebels have vowed to enter the capital to end Gaddafi's 42-year rule of the North African state by the end of the month.

Gaddafi's prime minister said on Thursday that its military had the means to defeat the uprising, but that a pitched battle would cost too many lives, and he repeated the government's call for a cease fire.

Libya's rebel government has secured an agreement with international medical suppliers for six-months worth of medicine supplies on credit, but the first shipment is not expected to arrive for a month, Barakat said.

"Hopefully, the drugs will start coming after a month . they will supply us and receive payment later," he said.

Barakat said that while the rebel government had received an international licence to import narcotics, some medical equipment companies were refusing to send technicians into Libya to service machines.

"A lot of the equipment now needs servicing, it needs spare parts ... (but) some of the companies refuse bluntly to help us," he said. "We can't force them."

(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Maria Golovnina)