TRIPOLI The coastal city of Zawiyah, west of the Libyan capital Tripoli, is "absolutely under our control," the government of Muammar Gaddafi said on Saturday after reports of fighting in the area.

"A very small group of rebels tried to move into the south of Zawiyah but they were stopped easily because of our armed forces," spokesman Moussa Ibrahim told reporters in Tripoli.

He said fewer than 100 rebels entered the city from the south and they tried to join up with 50 rebels within the city, who had been "dealt with."

(Reporting by Missy Ryan)