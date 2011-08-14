Libyan rebels raised their flag on Sunday in the centre of Zawiyah, a strategic town near Tripoli, after their most dramatic advance in months cut off Muammar Gaddafi's capital from its main link to the outside world.

Here are a few details about the town:

* A city on the Mediterranean, some 50 km west of Tripoli, Zawiyah was one of only two big towns in western Libya where rebels openly defied Gaddafi's rule.

* Libya has an oil terminal at Zawiyah - the refinery was the biggest provider of gasoline for cars in Libya, and had a total capacity of 120,000 barrels per day.

* Population: Around 250,000.

* Zawiyah port usually handled about 480 vessels a year.

* Forces loyal to Gaddafi on March 4 fought their way into Zawiyah, killing a rebel commander and pinning fighters in pockets of resistance. The city was recaptured by Gaddafi forces on March 10.

Sources Reuters/here (Writing by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)