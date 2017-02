ZAWIYAH, Libya Sustained gun and heavy weapon fire broke out on Friday in the central square of the Libyan city of Zawiyah, seized by rebels earlier this week in clashes with soldiers loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, Reuters reporters on the outskirts said.

Light weapons, mortars and anti-aircraft guns were heard and a column of black smoke rose from Zawiyah's central square, the reporters said.

