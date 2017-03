Libya's Prime Minister Ali Zeidan attends an interview with Reuters in Tripoli March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

TRIPOLI Libya's state prosecutor said on Tuesday he had banned ousted Prime Minister Ali Zeidan from travelling abroad while he is under investigation.

Zeidan, who earlier in the day lost a confidence vote in parliament, will be investigated for alleged financial corruption and other irregularities, Abdel-Qader Radwan told Reuters and Libya's al-Ahrar television.

