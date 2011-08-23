TUNIS Tunisia shut the main border crossing with Libya late Tuesday amid media reports Muammar Gaddafi's forces were shelling rebel positions in the nearby Libyan town of Zuara, a witness told Reuters.

Tunisian security forces set up barbed wire along the Ras Jdir crossing, which connects to Libya's coastal highway and which is still manned by Gaddafi's military on the Libyan side despite a rebel advance to the capital Tripoli.

Soldiers loyal to Gaddafi shelled the port town of Zuara, 60 km from the Ras Jdir, Al Arabiya television said on Tuesday, in the latest report of clashes near the border over recent days.

The move comes days after the Tunisian army battled with Libyan gunmen who had infiltrated the country, causing several casualties in a fierce desert battle, according to a Tunisian military source.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Richard Valdmanis, editing by Tim Pearce)