DUBAI Libyan rebels fighting to overthrow Muammar Gaddafi have taken control of an army base west of Tripoli in Zuara, Al Arabiya television reported on Wednesday.

The military installation was called Mazraq al-Shams, Arabiya said.

The rebels swept into Tripoli at the weekend and have been fighting pockets of fighters loyal to Gaddafi in and around Tripoli.

(Reporting by Isabel Coles; Editing by Elizabeth Fullerton)