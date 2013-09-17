Two British medics who joined Islamic State killed in Iraq - BBC
LONDON Two British medics who abandoned studies in Sudan to join Islamic State with a group of other students have been killed in fighting in Iraq, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
LONDON Libya is losing some $130 million (81 million pounds) a day due to protests that have crippled the North African's oil sector, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said on Tuesday and insisted he still wanted to solve the crisis through dialogue rather than force.
"We are going to work on solving this problem," Zeidan told an investment conference in London. "When blood is shed, the loss will be greater".
The crisis has caused oil output to slump to around 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) from pre-war output of 1.6 million bpd.
Zeidan confirmed output was resuming at the El Sharara and El Feel oilfields in southwestern Libya and that the Marsa al-Brega port had started to export again.
(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)
ATHENS Thousands of people protested in central Athens on Wednesday against new austerity measures that the Greek government and its lenders have been discussing in an effort to conclude a drawn-out bailout review and unlock funds for the country.
MOSUL, Iraq U.S.-backed Iraqi army units on Wednesday took control of the last major road out of western Mosul that had been in Islamic State's hands, trapping the militants in a shrinking area within the city, a general and residents said.