LONDON The British arm of German discount supermarket Lidl said on Wednesday it had enjoyed its most successful Christmas trading period ever, with sales on a year-on-year basis up 10 percent in December.

Results from traditional supermarkets Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) and Morrisons (MRW.L) suggest that Britain's supermarkets enjoyed strong trading over Christmas, while market leader Tesco (TSCO.L) is expected to do well when it reports on Thursday.

Lidl UK, which alongside Aldi has shaken up the market in recent years due to its ultra low prices, said in 2017 it would remain "absolutely focused" on saving customers more money, and would stick to its ongoing expansion plan.

(Reporting by Kate Holton and James Davey)