Britain's Queen Elizabeth presses a button to send her first Tweet during a visit to the 'Information Age' Exhibition at the Science Museum, in London October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth presses a button to send her first Tweet during a visit to the 'Information Age' Exhibition at the Science Museum, in London October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

LONDON The Queen made her first foray into the world of social media on Friday when she sent out her inaugural message on Twitter.

"It is a pleasure to open the Information Age exhibition today at the @sciencemuseum and I hope people will enjoy visiting. Elizabeth R," the 88-year-old monarch tweeted at the opening of a new gallery at London's Science Museum.

The message, sent at 10.35 GMT (11.35 a.m. BST) , had already been re-tweeted more than 4,000 times less than 45 minutes later.

The queen's official Twitter account @BritishMonarchy, which is run by royal aides, has issued almost 19,000 messages since its inception in 2009 and has some 725,000 followers.

