LONDON Controversial Scottish businessman Stewart Ford has offered to broker a rescue loan for Lifemark, the stricken Luxembourg company he founded that became a key player in Britain's biggest personal investment scandal in decades.

Ford, who set up Lifemark and the now-defunct Keydata Investment Services which marketed bonds packaged by Lifemark, said the loan of up to $150 million (90 million pounds) might allow bondholders to recoup all their capital, if administrator KPMG agreed.

Thousands of mainly elderly Britons invested around 350 million pounds in bonds backed by Lifemark which was put into administration in 2009 just months after administrators took over Keydata.

British investors have been paid 214 million pounds to date by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), the lender of last resort in Britain when regulated businesses fail. The FSCS, which is now one of Lifemark's largest bondholders, subsequently billed an irate investment industry around 250 million pounds to recoup the costs.

Keydata, Ford and some of his senior staff are being investigated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA), while Ford has countered with a judicial review into whether the FSA is basing parts of its investigation on privileged information. The High Court ruling, which is expected in September, has delayed the FSA probe.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ford said the potential Lifemark lender was a U.S. bank experienced in lending against so-called "non-traditional" assets such as Lifemark's $1.1 billion portfolio of U.S. second-hand life insurance policies, or "death bonds."

Keydata was pushed into administration by the FSA in 2009 amid mounting concerns about how it was marketing its "low-risk" products. Thousands of investors, some of whom had been encouraged to plough their life savings into Keydata, saw income abruptly cease, sparking accusations ranging from incompetence to fraud. Ford has denied any wrongdoing.

The FSCS on Wednesday said only it was keen to realise value from Lifemark. "As a significant creditor of Lifemark S.A., we continue to be in close dialogue with the provisional administrator in Luxembourg and other interested parties in seeking to maximise value from the Lifemark vehicle."

KPMG was not immediately available for comment.

LIFEMARK LIFELINE

Ford told Reuters the interest rate on the loan, which has to be agreed by Lifemark's provisional administrator Eric Collard of KPMG, was around 6 percent. That was far below the rates of previous short-term emergency loans secured by Collard, he said.

Investors could be paid out over a five-year period beginning 18 months after the first loan drawdown -- if "maturities" arrive as expected, Ford said.

But Ford and Collard have long disagreed about the potential value of the Lifemark portfolio. Ford expects death maturities to start gathering pace from this year, rising from an expected$60 million this year to $168 million in 2015 as the underlying policy owners in the U.S. die.

Ford, who will receive any remaining cash from the portfolio once bondholders have been paid out, said the deal would allow Lifemark to come out of administration with a new management.

The row between Ford, administrators and regulators hinges in part on whether Lifemark would have been able to pay investor income and insurance premiums of around $40 million per year if it had not been put into administration by what he calls "over-exuberant regulators who didn't know what they were doing."

But Lifemark was also paying vast commissions -- which have been a hallmark of the complex and opaque life settlement market -- running to over 100 million pounds to Swiss-based Ford, Keydata and its network of independent financial advisers.

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Erica Billingham)