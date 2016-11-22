Electricity wire system is seen in the neighborhood of Santa Teresa in Rio de Janeiro June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

SAO PAULO The financial situation of Light SA (LIGT3.SA), the company providing power distribution services for the Rio de Janeiro area, is quickly deteriorating and raises the risk of a default on its debts, according to a report from electricity watchdog Aneel seen by Reuters.

Light, controlled by the Minas Gerais state power holding company Cemig (CMIG4.SA), is among the five largest power distribution companies in Brazil. The firm faces challenges in Rio as the state slashes costs and government workers' wages in a bid to improve its accounts.

"We have noted that the company has not been able to correct the route of deteriorating indicators," the Aneel report dated Nov. 19 said.

"In other words, gross cash generation has become increasingly insufficient to honour the firm's obligations, elevating the risk of a default on financial commitments," said the document, provided to Reuters after a freedom-of-information request to Aneel.

Light declined to comment on Aneel's report. Cemig, or Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais SA, did not respond to requests for comment.

Several state governments in Brazil are going through severe financial difficulties as a deep recession sharply reduces tax collection. Rio de Janeiro is one of the worst cases, since royalties that go to the state from offshore oil production have fallen sharply with the price of the commodity.

Light has long had problems with theft from its power grid in Rio's slums. Regulators even grant it authorization to charge clients more to compensate for losses from non-paying users.

But that problem has reached extreme levels recently. The company said in a third-quarter earnings report that power losses, or the amount of electricity it is not reimbursed for, reached 42 percent of total low tension volume.

Analysts at Brazil's investment bank Itaú BBA raised a red flag last week regarding a possible cascade effect on Light from austerity measures by the state.

"It is important to keep in mind that as the financial situation of Rio's government gets worse, Light as well is going to suffer," said the analysts in a research note.

Light's total debt reached 6.8 billion reais (1.63 billion pounds) at the end of September, 0.4 percent more than in the previous quarter.

The company's ratio of debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation peaked in the third-quarter at 3.85.

Light officials are in talks with Aneel on a possible rate increase.

Some investors in the company have an option to sell their stakes to Cemig by the end of 2017 and are negotiating an early exit, Cemig's executives said during the company's third-quarter call with investors.

Banco BTG Pactual SA (BPAC3.SA) has already reached an agreement to sell to Cemig a 2.8 percent stake in Light.

Other investors in the company include Banco Santander Brasil SA (SANB11.SA), BV Financeira and the investment arm of state-controlled bank Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA).

(Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)