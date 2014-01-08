'Avatar 2' movie 'not happening' in 2018, James Cameron says
NEW YORK The sequel to all-time box office champion "Avatar" has been delayed again and will not be arriving in movie theaters as expected in 2018, director James Cameron has said.
LOS ANGELES Actress Lily Tomlin has married her longtime partner and comedy collaborator Jane Wagner, Tomlin's publicist said on Tuesday.
Tomlin, 74, married Wagner, 78, on New Year's Eve at a private ceremony in Los Angeles after 42 years of being together, Jennifer Allen said.
Same-sex marriage became legal again in California last June, after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allowed an appellate court's order striking down the state's ban to stand.
Tomlin and Wagner shared Emmy awards in 1974, 1976 and 1981 for their work on writing comedy variety TV programs starring Tomlin, who rose to fame in the 1970s with her characters on the sketch comedy show "Laugh-In."
Tomlin earned an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress in Robert Altman's 1975 musical drama "Nashville."
LONDON British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's new album "÷" became the fastest selling by a solo male artist in British chart history on Friday, with hits from the record also dominating the singles chart.
NEW YORK Sporting a bleached-blond buzz cut, American actress Kristen Stewart hit the red carpet in New York to promote her new film "Personal Shopper", saying she hoped to help others by going public about her sexual orientation.