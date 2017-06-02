May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
MUNICH An offer to Linde (LING.DE) investors to tender their shares to a new merged Linde-Praxair (PX.N) industrial gases group is likely be launched around September, the chief executives of the German and U.S. companies told Reuters on Friday.
Seventy-five percent of Linde shareholders must tender during what is expected to be a 70-day offer period for the $74 billion (£57.5 billion) merger to go through.
An extraordinary meeting of Praxair shareholders, which must approve the deal by a simple majority, will be set for the end of the offer period, Praxair CEO Steve Angel said in an interview after the deal was approved by both companies' boards.
Asked about German trade union fears that importing Praxair's more efficient practices could cost European jobs, Angel said: "We believe in efficiency but efficiency doesn't have to come at the expense of headcount."
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks. Kalanick's departure caps a tumultuous period for the world's largest ride-services company that has revolutionized the taxi industry and challenged transportation regulations worldwide.