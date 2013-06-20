FRANKFURT Chemicals group BASF (BASFn.DE) said its deputy chief executive Martin Brudermueller would not become the head of industrial gases producer Linde (LING.DE), denying a newspaper report saying Brudermueller was shortlisted for the job.

"Mr Brudermueller is not available for this position," a BASF spokeswoman said on Thursday.

German paper Die Welt said in its Thursday edition that Brudermueller and Henkel (HNKG_p.DE) CEO Kasper Rorsted were among the frontrunners to succeed Linde (LING.DE) CEO Wolfgang Reitzle, whose term expires next year.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Frank Siebelt)