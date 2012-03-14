Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at the The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

LOS ANGELES A man reported to police that actress Lindsay Lohan brushed his leg while driving away from a Hollywood nightclub early on Wednesday, police said.

The "Mean Girls" actress, who is on probation after being convicted for drunk driving and theft, has made the rounds recently to various US media outlets and TV shows saying she has learned from her mistakes. She recently received a positive progress report on her court-ordered community service.

In the latest incident, Los Angeles police said it found no evidence of anyone being hurt. Lohan, 25, was reported to police by a man who said her Porsche brushed his leg as she drove away from a nightclub trying to avoid paparazzi.

(Reporting By Christine Kearney, editing by Patricia Reaney)