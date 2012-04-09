Actress Lindsay Lohan smiles during a progress report hearing in her DUI case at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool

LOS ANGELES Lindsay Lohan, on the comeback trail after being released from formal probation last month, on Monday strongly denied a claim that she had shoved a woman in a West Hollywood nightclub.

Lohan's spokesman said the 25 year-old "Freaky Friday" actress was never at the nightclub in question and called the allegations "malicious and unfounded."

Police in West Hollywood said they were investigating a battery report filed by a woman who claimed that Lohan had pushed and shoved her in an argument over a man at a nightclub at the Standard hotel last Thursday.

"Lindsay was never at the club and the whole thing is one big lie. Whomever started this will be held accountable for their malicious and unfounded accusations," said Lohan's spokesman Steve Honig.

Lohan, who has made multiple trips to jail, rehab and court in recent years, was released in March from almost five years of formal probation stemming from a 2007 drunk driving and cocaine possession arrest.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)