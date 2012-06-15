Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at the annual American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala at Cipriani's on Wall Street in New York February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

LOS ANGELES Paramedics rushed to a Los Angeles hotel on Friday to treat an exhausted and dehydrated Lindsay Lohan, but a spokesman for the actress said she was "fine."

The incident set news media, celebrity websites and Twitter buzzing with unconfirmed headlines and tweets that the 25-year-old Lohan, who has struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, was found unconscious and rushed to a hospital.

Steve Honig, the spokesman, said in a statement that the reports were false. He said Lohan had worked through the night on the set of a television movie production and was napping. He said producers grew concerned when she didn't come out of her room Friday morning and called paramedics as a precaution.

"Lindsay was examined and is fine, but did suffer some exhaustion and dehydration," Honig said. "Lindsay was never taken to a hospital; reports to the contrary are false. She is resting now and is hoping to be back on set later this afternoon."

In 2007, Lohan was arrested for drug possession and driving under the influence of alcohol, and she has had several run-ins with the law since then. Speculation in Hollywood has been rampant that the star, who rose to fame as a child actress in Disney movies such as "Freaky Friday," could join the long list of celebrities who have succumbed to drug and alcohol addiction.

But Lohan has seemed to be on the rebound since March, when she was released from formal probation for drug possession, drunk driving and a 2011 jewellery theft. She remains on informal probation in the theft case for about two years.

Once a regular on the Hollywood nightclub circuit, she has referred to herself as a "homebody" and is back at work after a long absence from film and TV sets.

Lohan recently guest-starred on the TV series "Glee" and is now working on a TV movie, "Liz and Dick," about the storied romance of actors Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

In the statement, Honig said the actress had "worked a gruelling schedule the past few days. She was on set last night at 7 p.m. and worked through the night until 8 a.m. this morning. She took a nap before shooting her final scene."

(Reporting by Bob Tourtellotte,; Piya Sinha-Roy and Jill Serjeant; editing by Douglas Royalty)