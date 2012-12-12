LOS ANGELES Lindsay Lohan faced the prospect of being sent back to jail after a judge in Los Angeles revoked her probation on Wednesday in the light of new charges over a June traffic accident.

Lohan, 26, who was not present at the hearing, is on probation for a 2011 jewellery theft. The "Mean Girls" actress has been in and out of rehab and jail since a 2007 arrest for drunk driving and cocaine possession.

Lohan will be arraigned on January 15 on charges of reckless driving and lying to police when she claimed she was not behind the wheel of a car that smashed into a truck in June in the California beach city of Santa Monica.

On the same day, Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner Jane Godfrey said she would set a date for another hearing to determine whether or not Lohan violated her probation, and should be sent back to jail.

Lohan's attorney, Shawn Holley, did not enter a plea on the actress's behalf on Wednesday, but she argued in court that Lohan had not violated the terms of her probation.

The former "Parent Trap" child star, who was once considered a promising Hollywood leading actress, was arrested in New York on a misdemeanour assault charge on the same day the Santa Monica car crash charges were filed last month.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Jan Paschal)