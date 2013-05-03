LOS ANGELES Actress Lindsay Lohan has checked herself into a rehabilitation facility, following a day of confusion on Thursday over whether she was complying with court-ordered treatment for a reckless driving charge.

"She did check into the rehab (centre) and I will still be going through a vetting process," Santa Monica City Deputy Attorney Terry White, the prosecutor in the June 2012 car crash case, told Reuters in an email on Friday.

White did not name the rehab centre, but celebrity news website site TMZ.com said Lohan, 26, had entered the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, 120 miles (193 km) east of Los Angeles, early Friday morning.

Lohan must complete 90 days in a locked rehab centre by July 31 to comply with a March plea bargain. Under the deal, she avoided jail by pleading no contest to reckless driving and lying to police in the seaside town of Santa Monica when she said she was not driving a car that smashed into a truck.

The "Mean Girls" star, who has spent at least five stints in rehab in the past six years, threw prosecutors into confusion earlier this week when she switched her choice of rehab from the New York area to a centre in Newport Beach in Southern California.

She spent only minutes at the Newport Beach facility, White said on Thursday, before disappearing from public view.

Lohan, whose troubles began in 2007 with a drunk driving and cocaine possession arrest, spent several weeks at the Betty Ford Center in late 2010 after failing a court-ordered drug test.

White has until May 10 to decide whether the rehab program meets the requirements of Lohan's plea bargain.

