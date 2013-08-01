LOS ANGELES Actress Lindsay Lohan on Wednesday completed her 90-day stint in a rehabilitation facility to comply with court-ordered treatment for a reckless driving charge, but still faces more than year of weekly therapy sessions, a Los Angeles judge said.

Lohan, 27, whose once promising Hollywood career has been upended by legal woes and erratic behaviour, now must complete 15 months of therapy and 30 days of community labour to satisfy her sentence, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge James Dabney said.

The "Mean Girls" star struck a deal in March to plead no contest to charges that she lied to police when she said she was not behind the wheel after her Porsche sports car smashed into a truck in June 2012, in Santa Monica, California.

Lohan has already completed three months of therapy and must attend sessions three times per week, Dabney said. She will remain on probation for another two years.

The troubled actress, who has spent at least six stints in rehab in as many years, was on probation at the time of the car accident for a 2011 conviction for stealing a necklace.

Lohan spent part of her rehab stint at the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, California, before transferring to a facility in the coastal town of Malibu.

Lohan, whose troubles began in 2007 with a drunk driving and cocaine possession arrest, spent several weeks at the Betty Ford Center in late 2010 after failing a court-ordered drug test.

The actress stars in the upcoming low-budget film "The Canyons." She is also slated to appear in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in August on her OWN television network, part owned by Discovery Communications Inc.

