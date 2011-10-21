Actress Lindsay Lohan is handcuffed after a judge revoked her probation for failing to appear at a series of community service appointments at the Downtown Women's Shelter at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Pool/Mark Boster

Actress Lindsay Lohan (2nd L) arrives with a hood covering her face at the Los Angeles County Morgue to serve her community service in Los Angeles, California October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

LOS ANGELES Actress Lindsay Lohan arrived on time to her court-ordered community service at a morgue on Friday, after nearly jeopardizing her probation one day earlier by turning up late and being refused entry.

The troubled star dressed somberly in black and arrived prior to her 7 a.m. start at the Los Angeles County Morgue to begin court-ordered community service, performing tasks such as cleaning toilets, mopping floors and emptying trash bins.

The "Mean Girls" actress, 25, had been on probation as part of her sentence for stealing a gold necklace from a jewellery store earlier this year, but on Wednesday, a judge revoked probation after she failed to adequately serve her community service punishment at a women's centre in Los Angeles.

The judge sent Lohan, instead, to the morgue and set a new hearing for November 2, to decide if Lohan in fact violated probation and, as a result, could go to jail.

Lohan had been scheduled to begin work at the morgue on Thursday, but was late. Her spokesman blamed the tardiness on confusion over the morgue's entrance location and the media gathered outside.

(Reporting and Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)