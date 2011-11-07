Actress Lindsay Lohan reported to jail on Sunday to begin serving time on a probation violation, only to be released hours later due to overcrowding.

Lohan, 25, showed up at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood around 9 p.m. on Sunday to begin a 30-day term for violating probation in past cases, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said.

But hours later, just after 1:30 a.m. Monday, she was driven from the facility to her Venice home.

Lohan admitted in court last week to violating probation by failing to show up for community-service appointments and therapy sessions.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Stephanie Sautner sentenced her to 300 days, but ruled the troubled actress could serve 30 days initially, and had to surrender by November 9.

Sheriff's department spokesman Steve Whitmore said that due to jail overcrowding and Lohan's status as a nonviolent offender facing less than 90 days, she was booked and released.

According to Sautner's ruling, the remaining 270 days of the sentence will be stayed if Lohan adheres to community service and therapy sessions schedules.

