Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at the Beverly Hills Municipal Courthouse July 20, 2010, to surrender for a 90-day jail sentence for violating the terms of her probation on drunk driving charges by missing alcohol education classes in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES One day in jail, the next in Playboy.

Actress Lindsay Lohan, who served hours behind bars Sunday for violating probation on drunken driving and theft charges, will appear in the pages of Playboy next month, the men's magazine and Lohan's spokesman confirmed on Monday.

"Lindsay Lohan will be featured in Playboy's January/February issue, which hits newsstands in late December," Playboy said in a statement.

Separately, Lohan's spokesman said she had completed a photo shoot, and will be on the cover of the magazine.

"The pictorial is absolutely fantastic and very tasteful, and will be accompanied by an interview that will let readers see another side of Lindsay," spokesman Steve Honig said.

Speculation about a Playboy photo shoot has captured the media's attention in recent weeks as Lohan has struggled with her ongoing legal problems.

In October, celebrity news outlet TMZ.com said Playboy offered Lohan $750,000 to pose, but the actress wanted $1 million. Playboy countered with a deal near that, TMZ said.

Playboy had no comment beyond its one-sentence statement.

Lohan, 25, rose to fame in Disney movies such as "The Parent Trap," but as an adult her career has foundered.

She has been in and out of legal trouble since a conviction in 2007 for drunk driving and drug use.

Just last week, a judge determined she had violated probation on those charges as well as a separate 2011 charge for stealing a necklace from a jewellery store. The judge sentenced Lohan to 30 days in a Los Angeles jail.

She checked in late Sunday night and, due to overcrowding, was released after spending a little less than five hours at the facility.

The Playboy spread will not be Lohan's first nude magazine photos. She appeared partially naked in New York magazine in 2008 for a piece referencing Marilyn Monroe's famous 1962 shoot with photographer Bert Stern. Monroe also famously appeared as a Playboy centrefold. (Reporting by Bob Tourtellotte; editing by Sheri Linden)