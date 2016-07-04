A Line character is seen at the Line Corp's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan June 2, 2016. Picture taken June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

A man walks past the logo of Line Corp at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

Line characters are seen at the Line Corp's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO Line Corp has raised the tentative price range for its initial public offering with the IPO to be worth as much as $1.3 billion (0.98 billion pounds), a regulatory filing showed on Monday, in a sign of strong demand for shares of the Japanese messaging app firm.

The company bumped up the price range to 2,900-3,300 yen per share, from the 2,700-3,200 yen range it had set last week. At the top of the range, Line would sell up to 132.8 billion yen ($1.3 billion) of shares including an overallotment arrangement.

The final IPO price will be set on July 11.

