Amazon blames human error for cloud-service disruption
Amazon.com Inc blamed human error for the disruption in its cloud services that resulted in widespread glitches for its clients from news sites to government services on Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO LinkedIn Corp introduced revamped mobile apps on Wednesday that give greater prominence to the stream of information shared by members of the professional social network and will for the first time allow the company to show ads to smartphone users.
LinkedIn will begin showing advertisements within the mobile app's news stream as part of a "small test," said LinkedIn spokeswoman Julie Inouye.
The new app, available for both the Apple Inc iPhone and for Android smartphones, makes it easier for smartphone users to interact with content in LinkedIn's news stream, such as "liking" or commenting on a shared news story.
As consumers increasingly access the Web from mobile devices instead of PCs, Internet companies such as LinkedIn, Facebook Inc and Google Inc are stepping up efforts to better reach mobile users. More than a quarter of LinkedIn's web traffic now comes from its mobile app, up from 15 percent one year ago, according to the company.
LinkedIn has rolled out a number of new features and enhancements to its website in recent months as it tries to entice its 200 million members to spend more time on its website.
Shares of LinkedIn have surged roughly 57 percent this year, closing Wednesday's regular session at $179.97.
(Reporting By Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Bernard Orr)
NEW YORK Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp is nearing an agreement to plead guilty to U.S. criminal charges and pay hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties over allegations it violated U.S. laws that restrict sale of U.S. technology to Iran, a person familiar with the matter said.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN/ZURICH Japan's Toshiba Corp is preparing a potential $2 billion divestment of smart meter group Landis+Gyr, hoping to rake in capital after a major writedown on its U.S. nuclear unit last month, three people familiar with the matter said.