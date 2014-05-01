The logo for LinkedIn Corporation, a social networking networking website for people in professional occupations, is shown in Mountain View, California February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

SAN FRANCISCO LinkedIn Corp forecast 2014 revenue below Wall Street's expectations, underscoring concerns about its ability to sustain its rapid growth and helping to drag its shares more than 3 percent lower on Thursday.

The social networking company, which is geared toward connecting professionals with prospective employers, foresees revenue of $500 million to $505 million (296 million to 299 million pounds) this quarter, compared with an average Wall Street forecast of $505.1 million.

For all of 2014, it expects sales of $2.06 billion to $2.08 billion - up from a previous forecast, but still lagging analysts' $2.11 billion target.

Its shares slid to $155.80 in after hours trading from a close of $161.22 on the New York Stock Exchange.

LinkedIn's tepid outlook overshadowed a higher-than-expected 46 percent increase in first-quarter revenue to $473.2 million, versus the $466.6 million expected by analysts on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

And it posted non-GAAP earnings of 38 cents a share, better than the 34 cents expected.

(Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Andre Grenon)