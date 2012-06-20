LONDON Liontrust Asset Management (LIO.L) has swung to a full-year profit after the British group's funds performed strongly, attracting new money, while acquisitions significantly boosted its assets, to 2.1 billion pounds ($3.3 billion).

The funds house said a turnaround strategy implemented in 2009 after it lost the bulk of its assets and two star managers was complete and had laid the foundation for further expansion.

"There is no reason why we cannot, in the next three years, be 5 billion (pounds assets under management) and looking to 10 billion in five years," chief executive John Ions told Reuters on Wednesday.

Liontrust has booked net inflows of 94 million pounds so far in the April-June quarter, having seen seven previous quarters of net inflows and a 581 million pound boost when it bought the fund management unit of Walker Crips (WCW.L) for 12.3 million pounds in March.

The company made a pretax profit of 1.0 million pounds ($1.6 million) in the year to end-March, compared with a loss of 1.7 million pounds in 2010/11.

Last year, Liontrust expanded its asset classes into Asian and global emerging markets through the purchase of the fund management business of Occam Asset Management.

"Where we can identify businesses, teams of people with skill sets that we think suit us and areas of investment we might want to broaden out to ... we would definitely look at them," said Ions. "More opportunities will present themselves in the next year."

The company said 89 percent of its unit trust funds outperformed their benchmark in 2011/12 when it earned 3.38 million pounds in performance fees.

Ions said while the group does not pay a dividend, "I would expect to resume dividend payments at some point".

It has been a mixed year for asset managers as the euro zone crisis heightens volatility and dampens investor confidence.

Rival fund firms Polar Capital (POLR.L) and Aberdeen Asset Management (ADN.L) have managed to boost assets and attract net client cash, while Henderson (HGGH.L) F&C FCAM.L and Man Group (EMG.L) have both seen clients withdrawal funds.

($1 = 0.6364 pound)

(Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Dan Lalor and Chris Vellacott)