LONDON Liontrust Asset Management said it continued to attract clients into its funds, even as many fund managers post outflows amidst investor fears over the euro zone debt crisis and choppy markets.

The London-based firm (LIO.L), which is trying to rebuild its business after losing two key managers -- and the bulk of its assets -- in 2009, said assets under management rose 18 percent to 1.41 billion pounds over the four months to January 30, helped by market gains.

The firm said clients invested a net 15 million pounds into its funds over the final three months of last year and a further 15 million pounds in January.

"We have achieved these inflows not withstanding poor investor sentiment, especially towards UK and European equities, and volatile stock markets," said CEO John Ions.

The firm earned performance fees of 829,000 pounds in the final quarter of last year, up from 816,000 a year ago.

Liontrust's inflows stand in contrast to the experience of a number of fund managers as nervous investors pull out their cash.

On Wednesday Brewin Dolphin (BRW.L) posted a small net outflow in client funds over the 13 weeks to end-December.

Meanwhile, on Monday F&C Asset Management FCAM.L said it suffered 4 billion pounds of net ouflows in the fourth quarter, while Aberdeen Asset Management (ADN.L) has also recently reported withdrawals.

