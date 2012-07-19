LONDON Fund manager Liontrust Asset Management said it continued to attract new client cash into July, as strong fund performance helped it to boost assets under management despite recent volatility in stock and bond markets.

Liontrust (LIO.L) said in a trading statement on Thursday it had recorded 39 million pounds of net inflows so far in July, boosting its assets under management to 2.19 billion pounds.

This followed 93 million pounds of net inflows in the three months to end-June, the London-based firm's eighth successive quarter of pulling in more money than it lost.

"The positive sales have continued into the second quarter of the financial year since we announced our Full Year Results on 20 June. This has been achieved in spite of the ongoing market volatility and economic uncertainty in the UK and internationally," John Ions, chief executive, said.

After a strong first quarter, euro zone debt worries and a flagging global economy have rattled investor confidence more recently. Last week emerging markets-focused manager Ashmore Group (ASHM.L) reported a loss of about a fifth of its equity assets in the three months to end-June.

Liontrust said last month a turnaround strategy implemented in 2009 after it lost the bulk of its assets and two star managers was complete and it had laid the foundation for further expansion.

Reporting a swing to a full-year profit, Ions told Reuters he saw no reason why the fund manager could not hit 5 billion pounds under management in the next three years.

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Mark Potter)