Sting, Wayne Shorter win 2017 Polar Music Prize
STOCKHOLM British rock star Sting and American jazz musician Wayne Shorter have been awarded Sweden's Polar Music Prize, committee officials said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW Russian film and TV director Tatyana Lioznova, best known for her series "Seventeen Moments of Spring," died on Thursday in Moscow, state TV reported. She was 87.
The Muscovite was a darling of the Soviet film industry, directing much-loved classics such as "Three Poplars at Plyushchikha Street" and "The Carnival," which centred around life in the Russian capital.
Born to a Jewish family, her 1958 directorial debut "The Memory of the Heart" thrust her into the centre of the Soviet artists' elite.
Lioznova reached the pinnacle of her fame directing "Seventeen Moments of Spring." Putin, a former KGB spy who served in Germany, has described the 1973 series featuring a Soviet agent who thwarts Nazis, as one of his favourites.
"During Soviet times, Lioznova tried to show war from a point of view that was different from the Soviet understanding," Culture Minister Alexander Avdeyev told Interfax news agency, referring to the human touch she bestowed on the TV series.
"She was able to make real, eye-catching cinema," he said.
NEW YORK Kanye West, one of Donald Trump's biggest celebrity supporters, appeared to have deleted his tweets about his meeting last year with the then U.S. president-elect in which the two discussed multicultural issues.
LOS ANGELES The head of the organization behind the Oscar awards on Monday called for diversity and freedom of expression, saying the United States should not put barriers in the way of artists from around the world.