LONDON European equity funds are braced for sharp falls as worries the euro zone debt crisis could starve companies of vital credit sent funds in the region to the bottom of performance tables in July, Lipper data shows.

The data, which tracks the 3,000-plus equity funds registered for sale in Britain, shows funds invested in the region were shedding value before August's stock market sell-off.

Eight of the 10 worst-performing global equity funds last month were focused on Europe, several of which were exposed to companies based in northern Europe as well as peripheral states.

The Fidelity Funds-Euro Stoxx 50 fund, which seeks to track the Dow Jones Euro Stoxx 50, was the biggest faller, losing 9.31 percent, according to the data. Some 11 Europe funds slumped by more than 8 percent.

James Inglis-Jones, one of two managers running Liontrust's (LIO.L) European Growth fund, which fell 7.74 percent in July, said European equities looked expensive and comments that the market appears cheap were "slightly misplaced".

Macroeconomic worries were likely to weigh on share prices beyond the next few months, he added, prompting a shift from more cyclical shares and towards growth stocks such as temporary power provider Aggreko (AGGK.L) and Portuguese food retailer Jeronimo Martins (JMT.LS).

"We are in an environment where we have got to work through huge, over-indebted government balance sheets," Inglis-Jones said.

European shares are underperforming other developed markets this year as investors worry a spreading sovereign debt crisis will mean anaemic growth, or stagflation, for years.

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 has dropped some 15 percent since the start of the year, against a 13 percent slide in the FTSE 100 .FTSE and an 8 percent drop in the S&P 500 .SPX.

Swiss equity funds were also among the biggest fallers in July, as concerns that a rocketing Swiss franc -- up more than 15 percent versus the euro in 2011 -- will hurt exports.

These included the Julius Baer EF Swiss Small and Mid Cap, which shed 9.25 percent, and the Schroder ISF Swiss Small and Mid Cap Equity Fund, down 9.1 percent, the second and third-biggest decliners of the month respectively.

Short-sellers have targeted a slew of Swiss manufacturers, industrial and technology stocks they expect to suffer hits on earnings as a result of Swiss franc strength.

THAI STARS

In contrast to the slump in European equity prices, funds buying south-east Asian stocks were the star performers during the month, boosted by strong capital inflows into markets such as Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.

Thai funds took the top five spots -- all with more than 12 percent gains -- when a post-election surge followed the resounding victory by Yingluck Shinawatra's Puea Thai party in the July 3 general election, which removed some political uncertainty after years of instability.

The Amundi Funds Equity Thailand fund was the biggest riser, gaining 14.03 percent in July, the Lipper data showed. The Allianz RCM Thailand fund managed a 13.49 percent rise and the HSBC GIF Thai Equity fund 12.75 percent.

Other top performers away from Thailand included the SUNARES Sustainable Natural Resources fund, up 9.1 percent, and the Allianz RCM Indonesia Fund, which rose 8.21 percent.

